Anglo-Maltese quartet ĠENN (pronounced Jenn) consists of Janelle Borg – guitars (she/her), Sofia Rosa Cooper – drums (she/they), Leona Farrugia – vocals (she/they), and Leanne Zammit – bass (she/her), have collectively announced that their debut album is titled ‘unum’ and will drop on 6th October through Liminal Collective.

This comes after the release of their single ‘Calypso’ back on 26th July, which is the most understated cut from the record so far. Dreamy guitars underpin vocalist Leona Farugia – who barely raises her voice above a whisper. Resonating sax lines add to the oneiric atmosphere, before cymbals crash into life during the latter half – still only ever heard at a distance, so the effect is psychedelic and symphonic, rather than caustic.

The subtleties in ‘Calypso’ are born of creative origins, and reverence to the band’s Mediterranean island roots, as guitarist Janelle Borg explains:

“I personally love listening to folk music from around the world and really admire bands like Altin Gun, Crimi, and Etnika who are bringing Mediterranean sounds to the foreground. So this song started out when I was noodling around on the guitar after listening to Maltese folk music – particularly għana – and thinking about how I can give my own “contemporary take” on that before I brought it to the band.”

And speaking on the lyrical themes, vocalist Leona details the influence that counter-cultural Maltese figure Mario Azzopardi had on the song:

“When I was in high school our Maltese literature teacher introduced us to the playwright and author Mario Azzopardi. I had the pleasure to interview him for a project that I was working on back home and he also gave me an unpublished poem to keep! Since then Azzopardi changed my world completely and ‘Calypso’ is a homage to this sublime author whom I looked up to all my life. Although it is written in English, I feel like his spirit can still be felt throughout the narration.“

With three of the quartet being Maltese nationals living in the UK and the band’s drummer coming from a Jamaican-Portuguese background, it is important for them to honour these links. Societal and political events at home have shaped their worldview, one key concern being the ongoing pro-abortion movement in Malta. Being in their unique position as migrants from a Commonwealth background now operating in the UK – they feel a responsibility to talk about how race, nationality, and art intertwine in the post – Brexit landscape.

Majority queer, the first iteration of the band started 10 years ago. Over this time they have built determined bonds as a self – described sisterhood, founded on instinctive trust and affection. This has led to a resolutely independent streak as evidenced by the visual world entirely created by lead vocalist Leona, as well as the establishment of the Liminal Collective through which they release their music.

‘Calypso’ follows April’s post-punk stomp ‘A Reprise (That Girl)’, June’s swampy groover ‘Days And Nights’ and the eerie sing-song of 2022’s ‘Rohmeresse’ in slowly revealing the compelling world they’ve crafted on their debut album.

Key shows have come in support of Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Do Nothing, Cleopatrick, Pussy Riot, JOHN, BC Camplight, Girli, TV Priest, Bull and more, as well as performances at The Great Escape, and ESNS representing Malta.

The band have found radio champions in Steve Lamacq, Amy Lamé, Tom Robinson and Don Letts at BBC 6Music as well as John Kennedy at Radio X (including a live session) and KEXP.

And press acclaim has come from The Independent, Loud & Quiet, Rough Trade, Clash, Under The Radar, DIY, Line Of Best Fit and more. These nods of approval across the landscape set the foundations for an imperious and exciting push towards their formidable debut.

‘Unum’ was co-produced by ĠENN, Gilla Band’s Dan Fox and Tom Hill. Mixed by Tom Hill at The Bookhouse. Mastered by Katie Tavini @ Weird Jungle.

In support of the debut album ĠENN have announced 13 live shows, with one of these being here in Brighton at Komedia Studio. The full list of dates are:

6/10/2023 London, Rough Trade East

7/10/2023 Leeds, Jumbo

8/10/2023 Liverpool, The Jacaranda

9/10/2023 Bournemouth, Vinilo

10/10/2023 Southampton, Vinilo

11/10/2023 Southsea, Pie & Vinyl

12/10/2023 Kingston, Banquet

13/10/2023 Brighton, Komedia Studio

16/10/2023 Hamburg, Germany, Nochtwache (w/ Do Nothing)

17/10/2023 Cologne, Germany, Bumann & SOHN (w/ Do Nothing)

18/10/2023 Luxembourg, Rotondes (w/ Do Nothing)

4/11/2023 London, Oslo

6/1/2024 Bognor Regis, ‘Rockaway Beach’ Festival

Tickets for the Komedia Brighton concert can be purchased HERE.

Tickets for all concert dates can be located on the band’s website HERE.

The band’s releases can be located on their Bandcamp page HERE and you can view the pre-order album options HERE.