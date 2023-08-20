In the those dark dark days of March and April 1997 it would be impossible to comprehend Albion’s current league position.

On the morning of the 26th April 1997 the Seagulls were 92nd out of 92 professional clubs in the league pyramid.

By teatime on that day they were level on points but ahead on goals scored, not goal difference with Hereford. By 5pm on April 1997 Albion were 91st, where they stayed

In May 1998 Albion again finished in 91st – with Doncaster so woeful off and on the pitch as ‘Flockton Grey’ chairman Ken Richardson dismantled Rovers which allowed another very poor Albion team to maintain their football league status….just

Brian Horton and Mickey Adam’s got Albion close to the playoffs on 1999 and 2000 – although Horton leaving for Port Vale and the Jeff Wood seeing Albion plummet saw the Seagulls drop to 17th in League 2 at the end of the 1999 season despite being in the play off places in early January- Adam’s team a started Albion’s upward trajectory on 19th February 2000 – although losing at Northampton Albion were sensational and nearly made the play-offs that season from an unpromising mid season position.

Of course Adam’s team went on to win back to back championships although he had left to replaced by Peter Taylor. The Seagulls finishing 69th in 2001 and 45th in 2002.

Albion finished 44th in 2003, straight back down only to come back up via the play offs in 2004.

In 2005 they managed a 41st place finish and maintained their championship status.

Relegated from the bottom of the Championship in 2006 the Seagulls flitted around mid table in league one for five or so years nearly being relegated to League two in 2009 with a 60th place finish.

Gus Poyet’s superstars won the League one championship with a 45th place finish in 2011z

The highest finish in 21 years was achieved in 2012 with a 32nd place.

Up to sixth in 2013 and an agonising 23rd place in 2016 finally Albion got promoted in 2017.

A very creditable 16th place in their first Premier League season followed by a nerve jangling 17th in 2019.

Of course in his first season Roberto De Zerbi steered the Seagulls to A still barely believable SIXTH and Europa League qualification last May

But on the 19th and 20th of August 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion who on the 25th April 1997 were ninety second in the League standings led and are top of the Premier League.

Barring a freak Monday Night Football result will still be there on Saturday 26th August 2023 – twenty two years 363 days after losing at home at Withdean to Kidderminster Harriers in League 2.