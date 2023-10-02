Three decades into their career and Shed Seven are as big as ever. Let’s look at the evidence;

A 6000-capacity outdoor show in Leeds: sold-out.

Next month’s London show: sold-out in 30 minutes.

Three special album launch shows: sold-out instantly.

A limited edition Blood Records version of their upcoming album ‘A Matter of Time’: sold-out.

Everything suggests that ‘A Matter of Time’ could well become the band’s highest-charting album ever when it’s released on January 5th 2024.

Keeping their current momentum at fever pitch, Shed Seven today share their brand new single ‘In Ecstasy’. It features another long-standing legend from the indie world in the shape of Rowetta of Happy Mondays.

‘In Ecstasy’ possesses the kind of soaring, anthemic immediacy with which Shed Seven first made their name, their energy not only completely undiminished since the days of ‘Getting Better’ and ‘Bully Boy’ but somehow even more exuberant with some driving, motorik grooves. As ever, Rick Witter’s vocals exude charisma, but Rowetta – the famous soulful voice of ‘Step On’ – adds an extra touch of class.

Rick Witter says, “‘In Ecstasy’ is Shed Seven’s nod to the late ‘80s/early ‘90s Manchester and dance scene. It marries the trademark Shed sound with that classic period of music whilst keeping things fresh for these current times. Lyrically it’s about feeling the love and a need for illumination. Let the clouds part and the light shine through…

The song also features the amazingly powerful vocal skills of the one and only Rowetta (Happy Mondays) who adds her distinctive voice to the track. It’s dark and moody, but also bright, shimmering and uplifting all at the same time. It’s a universal piece of pop/rock magic.”

Rowetta adds, “I’ve known the lads for years and have always been a fan of the music and the people, so working with them has been a dream. The result has exceeded the dream. I love this song. ‘In Ecstasy’ brought out the inner punk in me. It’s everything and more!”

As with the rest of the upcoming album, ‘In Ecstasy’ was produced by the Grammy Award-winning Youth (The Verve, Pink Floyd) and mixed by Cenzo Townshend (Florence + The Machine, Inhaler). The album will be the first from the new band line-up, with founder members Rick Witter, Paul Banks and Tom Gladwin joined by Rob ‘Maxi’ Maxfield on drums and Tim Willis on keys.

Shed Seven’s official store offers a range of album bundles, which include options for a dolphin-coloured vinyl with a signed art print, a picture disc limited to 777 copies, the ‘A Matter of Time: Deep Cuts’ bonus CD, white vinyl, two cassettes and new merch designs.

After sales for next month’s tour were so strong (a small handful of tickets remain available for some dates HERE), Shed Seven recently announced two special album release shows in Kingston and Coventry which instantly sold-out. The band will play two sets at each show: ‘A Matter of Time’ in full for the first and last time, followed by a greatest hits set.

They also announced an extensive in-store tour for January 2024, which includes an appearance in Brighton at Resident on Monday 8th January at 6:30pm. Tickets and information available HERE.

