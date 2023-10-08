Albion led after 20 minutes but eventually had to work hard for an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The Seagulls forced a succession of early corners one of which appeared to be straight off the training ground and almost caught Liverpool out – as Pascal Gross short to Solly March who’s cross saw Lewis Dunk direct as header at goal.

Albion went ahead as Simon Adringra pressed Alexis Mac Allister and easily won the ball and was able to side foot the ball past Allison from outside the area to put the Albion in front.