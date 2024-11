Albion were beaten at Anfield despite leading for over an hour.

Ferdy Kadoiglu put Albion ahead after just fourteen minutes.

Georginio Ritter missed a great chance for Albion when one on one with Liverpool keeper Kelleher.

It wasn’t until nearly 70 minutes until they Cody Gakpo scored his third goal against Albion this week.

Mo Salah put the Reds in front a few minutes later.