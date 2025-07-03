Billed as ‘Brighton’s most chaotic cabaret’, we are very excited to be attending Felix and Friends at the Walrus next week for what promises to be a night that will live up to the hype!

Felix has performing for a number of years, gathering around him a feast of artistes who do their own thing, go their own way and have fun on the journey. The evening is haven for queer, femme, POC and neurodivergent

performers — and anyone else who refuses to behave — the night celebrates creative risk, joyful

chaos, and unclassifiable talent in all its messy glory.

This show has great credentials, having run for over 5 years in London before making Brighton it’s home. Using one of Brighton’s hidden gems of a venue, this is likely to be an evening of up close performance by acts you may not have heard of, but are unlikely to forget afterwards.

Felix will be your host for the evening – they tell us to ‘enjoy the ride’ – we think we will be doing exactly that!

Tickets are now available for this event here.

The next performance is on Thursday 10 July, 8pm – Tusk Club @ The Walrus, Brighton

The cast will feature:

Tayris Mongardi

Pearl & Dean

Sam See

Oro Rose

Felix Le Freak