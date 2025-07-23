A comedian’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly have been thwarted first by councillors and now by a planning inspector.

Simon Evans was granted permission for a crossover from the road to his home, in Denmark Villas, Hove and created a driveway to charge his electric car.

But Mr Evans lives in a conservation area and had to submit a retrospective planning application for the removal of part of his front wall and create a driveway.

The application was turned down by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee last November and an appeal has been dismissed by a government-appointed planning inspector.

Six of his neighbours had long-standing crossovers and driveways. Mr Evans said in his appeal statement that his was the only house in a row of six that did not have a driveway.

When his family moved into the house in 2011, a street tree prevented Mr Evans from creating a driveway but the tree was removed two years ago.

Mr Evans also said that the crossover had been approved by a council planning official – but because his home is in the Denmark Villas Conservation Area, planning restrictions override some of the usual “permitted development rights”.

He told the council’s Planning Committee and said in his appeal statement that he wanted to put in a home electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

He said: “It is simply not practical to own an EV at the moment in Hove without one’s own charging point and off-street parking bay.

“As a working, touring comedian, I often drive long journeys and would need to be fully charged before doing so.

“There are very few charging points at all in Hove and they are all over-subscribed and very expensive.

“No one would feel confident of switching without their own overnight facility.”

Dismissing the appeal, the planning inspector said that the main issue was the effect on the character and appearance of the Denmark Villas Conservation Area.

The inspector said that reinstating the brick pier would not mitigate losing the boundary wall – and the brick driveway would be out of keeping with the conservation area.

The inspector said: “I have noted that the appellant and letters of support state that the development would be a suitable use of space and provide access for charging an electric vehicle.

“As a result, there would be some limited environmental and public benefits by allowing cars to be charged privately and not using public charging points which would contribute towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.

“However, this would not provide sufficient justification to allow the development.”