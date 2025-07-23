A Portslade school is to become the first in Brighton and Hove to have zero-carbon heating.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Peter Gladwin Primary School is set to become the first school in the city to be fully heated by low-carbon alternatives to gas and oil.

“An extensive building retrofit will take place over the summer holiday to replace the existing gas boilers, which are coming to the end of their useful life, with air-source heat pumps and upgraded radiators.

“The school will also get energy-efficiency measures such as upgraded LED lighting throughout which, together with the existing solar PV installation, will free up electrical capacity to help run the new heat pumps.

“While other schools in Brighton and Hove currently have some areas heated by low-carbon heat pumps, this will be the first in the council’s portfolio to have its gas boilers fully decommissioned.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “This will be our first school to be heated with no fossil fuels.

“It’s a great example of a whole-building approach, with energy efficiency improvements, solar panels and heat pumps all working together as a single system to eliminate carbon emissions.

“Gas is the biggest source of carbon emissions in the city and non-domestic buildings like schools can be particularly energy-intensive to keep warm. Getting buildings like this off fossil fuels is an important step on the journey to net zero.”

The council added: “The project has been part-funded by a successful grant application to the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme. Once commissioned, it is expected to reduce the school’s carbon emissions by around 19 tonnes per year.

“Edgar and Wood, a local mechanical engineering firm, based in Hove, has been appointed to carry out the work.

“The first phase to replace the heating system will be in place by the end of October, in time for the winter. The remainder of the works are scheduled for completion in March 2026.”