Nottingham Forest 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

A late goal in each half helped Brighton and Hove Albion to avenge their 7-0 thrashing at the City Ground in February.

After a first-half stoppage time free kick, Maxim De Cuyper latched on to a cross inside the box and promptly buried it to give the Seagulls the lead at the break.

Despite plenty of chances at both ends, that’s how it looked like it would stay – until the 89th minute.

Then, Stefanos Tzimas, on as a sub, pounced on a rebound and, from the edge of the box, made no mistake leaving Forest keeper Mats Sels helpless.

Even seven minutes of stoppage time were not enough for Forest as Albion ended a recent return to by Sean Dyche’s side.

The result lifts Brighton to fifth in the table, with 22 points from 13 games.