Listen up electronic music fans! The excellent one-of-a-kind London based trio Ebbb have announced a trio of headline concert dates for this coming Spring. These are at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on Tuesday 17th March, the Moth Club in London on Wednesday 18th, The Croft in Bristol on Thursday 19th, Gullivers in Manchester on Friday 20th, and Mabgate Bleach in Leeds on Saturday 21st March. Tickets for these concerts are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Ebbb comprises Will Rowland on vocals, Lev Ceylan on synths, and Scott MacDonald on drums. This year they have released a trio of top quality singles, which commenced on 10th July with ‘Manners’, and was followed by ‘Eyes’ on 2nd September, and most recently with ‘Book That You Like’ which dropped on 13th November. ‘Book That You Like’ offers a softer, more elegiac side to Ebbb – fusing celestial synths, layered vocals and classical-edged guitars to an insistent beat that hints at the urgent subject matter contained within. These followed-up from last year’s critically acclaimed debut ‘All At Once’ EP which came out on Ninja Tune, which is the home of trailblazing artists like Young Fathers; Black Country, New Road; and yeule.

Ebbb have already landed on something truly singular. Fusing pulsing rhythms, immersive electronic production, sparkling melodies, layered vocal harmonies and beats that veer from ambient to industrial, the result is an idiosyncratic hybrid of sounds. One that the group describes as “Brian Wilson meets Death Grips.”

Ebbb were last performing live in action in Brighton on 8th November as part of the ‘Mutations Festival’. We caught this gig at Patterns and our review stated “EBBB are versatile as one minute they have banging happy hardcore style beats and at other times it’s more like swirling film scores. Suffice to say that the trio absolutely nailed it today and the packed crowd’s reactions complimented this”.

This was certainly by no means a one-off example of their quality. Other quotes include:

“Live they’re a band whose music you can really get lost in. More please!!!” (Mark Kelly) – at Butlins in Bognor Regis as part of ‘Rockaway Beach’ festival on 4.1.25

“It’s tribal, it’s exciting, it’s like watching TR/ST and I for one want more…much much more! A must see live act, even if you have to travel a distance to see them! It will therefore come as no surprise to learn that it was one of my favourite festival performances!” (Nick Linazasoro) – at Dust in Brighton as part of ‘The Great Escape’ on 18.5.24.

“What a monumental way to kick off the night!” (Christian Le Surf) – supporting Model/Actriz at Club Revenge in Brighton on 10.11.23.

“This was a truly wonderful way to conclude the first ever Brighton Psych Fest and a band I don’t believe I will ever get sick of seeing live!” (Nick Linazasoro) – at Concorde 2 as part of ‘Brighton Psych Fest’ on 30.8.24.

www.instagram.com/ebbbbbbbbbbbbb_