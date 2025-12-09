A new Brighton restaurant and wine bar faces opposition in its bid for an alcohol licence from neighbours worried about “obnoxious guests”.

Hall and Wise Limited wants to sell alcohol both on and off the premises from 10am to 11pm from its new venue The Wineyard at 120 St George’s Road.

In the application to Brighton and Hove City Council, the business is described as a “licensed restaurant, wine bar and wine shop”.

The restaurant and bar area has space for about 150 people across two floors and the back garden.

Two objections from neighbours means the application will go before a panel of three councillors to make the decision following a virtual hearing on Wednesday 17 December.

Sussex Police has agreed draft conditions with the owners of the business, Timothy Hall, 54, and Marc Wise, 51.

Draft conditions include no standing and drinking inside the venue, with customers served by waiting staff. During busy periods, customers may order from the bar and return to their tables.

Customers would be allowed to stand and drink in the garden, but tables and chairs would be installed to encourage people to sit.

Substantial food must be available at all times, with menus clearly displayed and including hot food.

Off-sales would be limited to wine produced by independent vintners and sold in sealed containers.

Both neighbours objecting to the application raise concerns about other venues in the area generating noise, loud music and “obnoxious guests”.

The objector referred to as Rep A, whose details are redacted in the hearing papers, said: “I am worried that, in case the licensing went ahead, I would be surrounded on every side by drunk people shouting late into the evening.

“This area has already an issue with drunken disorder that frequently requires the police to intervene right outside.”

The other objector, referred to as Rep B, whose details are also removed, said: “Please, for the sake of our sanity, do not grant a license to 120 St George’s Street.

“The noise pollution we experience at home is already intolerable, and granting this license would mean we lose the only room, and the one where we sleep, where we are not deafened by noise.”

The site has a history of operating as a bar and restaurant.

It was most recently Arcobaleno, and previously The Old Bank Steak and Ribs, and before that La Fourchette.

The virtual licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Wednesday 18 December and is scheduled for webcast.