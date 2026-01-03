The owner of a holiday let in the heart of Brighton’s North Laine has cited a successful planning appeal against a refusal for another holiday home.

KDS Developments, owned by Darren and Kevin Short, has let out 42 Tidy Street to tourists for about 18 months, before which it was an HMO.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s policy is to resist any loss of residential accommodation with a few exceptions, one of which is the previous use of the property.

Another holiday home operator, Carolyn Goodman, successfully appealed a refusal of planning permission on the basis it had been used in that way for more than four years.

This appeal ruling is included in KDS’s application for their Tidy Street house.

However, the council has subsequently refused permission for another holiday let in Marlborough Mews which had only been used in that way for just over two years.

The Tidy Street application, written by Lewis and Co, says: “The local planning authority will note the evidence … showing since August 2024 the property has been rated as a ‘self catering holiday unit and premises.’

“In this case, the continuous operation of the house as a holiday let for at least 18 months, the business rates assessment and the council’s awareness of the use for short term holiday let since 2024 demonstrate the exception is engaged.

“As a result while the lawful planning use was residential dwelling, there is now unacceptable conflict with [the policy].”

It says a management plan would be drawn up to cover guest behaviour, check-in procedures, wate management, noise mitigation and emergency contact arrangements.

