After the roaring success of its debut in August 2024 & 2025, the first wave of acts are announced for Brighton Psych Fest 2026 – ft. STEREOLAB, ALLAH-LAS, GWENNO, NIGHT TAPES, THE MYSTERY LIGHT, LAEL NEALE, THISTLE, BLEECH 9:3 KNIVES, MILO KORBENSKI, FLORAL IMAGE, LEMONSUCKR, MARTIAL ARTS, HIGHDRIVE, CORDELIA GARTSIDE, SWALLOWTAIL and many more to be announced.

Brighton’s leading independent concert promoter and events organiser, JOY. Concerts, along with the team behind the UK’s renowned psychedelic music and arts festival, Manchester Psych Fest, are proud to be bringing Brighton Psych Fest back to the city for the 3rd year running. Taking place across multiple iconic Brighton venues on Friday 04th September 2026, including Concorde 2, The Hope & Ruin, Green Door Store, Komedia, The Prince Albert, Volks, Patterns and more venues to be announced – this one-day festival promises to be another roaring celebration of all things psychedelic.

With many acts to be unveiled over the coming months, the 2026 festival promises to bring an abundance of leading live acts in Psychedelia for another incredible edition of the event on 04th September 2026.

