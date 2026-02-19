A powerful one-person show is heading to Brighton in March with a message we all need to hear.
Mason is an activist who explores historic houses on TikTok to uncover the true stories behind the objects that lie within. After an incident with a Somali Afro comb, he is wrongly imprisoned in a Young Offender Institution. Can he find a way to survive this ordeal and navigate how to keep speaking up when everything is designed to silence him?
The show asks important questions about colonial legacy and contested heritage whilst shining a light on the criminal justice system.
“They will tell you that legal and illegal are the same as right and wrong. And I’ve told you that you only have to sit still for a moment and watch the pieces move to see what a lie that is.”
Written by former Birmingham Poet Laureate Casey Bailey (GrimeBoy, Birmingham Rep) and directed by award-winning theatre maker, Gail Babb (Stars, Tamasha – OFFIE’S Best New Play 2024), Please Do Not Touch is a co-production between China Plate and Belgrade Theatre in association with Birmingham Hippodrome. Following a successful premiere and run in Coventry in 2024, Selorm Adonu will be stepping into the role of Mason for the remount and first national tour in Spring 2026.
This appears to be an intense performance, and we look forward to seeing how information is portrayed in this setting.
Performance Date
Saturday 7th March
Tickets are available from Brighton Dome Studio – tickets from £10.00
Please note this performance contains strong language and a reference to suicide. There are references to racism throughout. Suitable for ages: 14+
