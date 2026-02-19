A powerful one-person show is heading to Brighton in March with a message we all need to hear.

Mason is an activist who explores historic houses on TikTok to uncover the true stories behind the objects that lie within. After an incident with a Somali Afro comb, he is wrongly imprisoned in a Young Offender Institution. Can he find a way to survive this ordeal and navigate how to keep speaking up when everything is designed to silence him?

The show asks important questions about colonial legacy and contested heritage whilst shining a light on the criminal justice system.

“They will tell you that legal and illegal are the same as right and wrong. And I’ve told you that you only have to sit still for a moment and watch the pieces move to see what a lie that is.”