It’s not very often that a band comes at you from a rather different and refreshing perspective, but one such act that has recently achieved this are London based Little Grandad who we have thus far witnessed live on a trio of occasions.

For their live work, the band comprises Jack Lower (bass, vocals), Harry Lower (guitar, vocals), Ned Ashcroft (guitars, trumpet, vocals) and James ‘Jimmy’ Brennan (drums, vocals, guitar).

We have recently had the pleasure of catching them at Alphabet in Brighton on 6th November last year when they supported Roller Derby, followed a week later on 13th November at The Hope & Ruin where they were sharing the bill with Cordelia Gartside and Lucy Darke, and our last encounter was as part of the Green Door Store’s 15th birthday celebrations, when they rocked on up on 17th January this year, along with Thistle. and Goodbye. Each of the concerts were covered by a different reviewer and yet all three live performances were seriously lapped up by our trio of writers. Not only that, but our debut encounter was also shared in the company of renowned BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq……Clearly there’s something of interest going on here!

To my knowledge, they haven’t yet released any tunes, and the only way to properly see what all the fuss is about is to catch them in action for yourselves. Thankfully they have announced their debut headline Brighton show, courtesy of JOY. promoters, and this will be taking place at The Prince Albert on Monday 27th April. Purchase your tickets HERE.

If you are still intrigued, then maybe check out the video of their live set at the Windmill Brixton on YouTube – Find that HERE.

drop.cobrand.com/d/littlegrandad