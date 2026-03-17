Another Brighton primary school is set to become an academy.

Governors at Coombe Road Primary School in Brighton have unanimously voted to join The Pioneer Academy trust, which runs two other schools in the city.

The decision follows a formal consultation in which views of parents, staff, the local authority and unions were sought.

Today, they said the decision also took into account the government’s announcement last month that it plans to make all schools academies.

The Pioneer Academy trust says it is planning “substantial improvements” to the school building at Coombe Road, including refurbished classrooms and facilities.

New early years outdoor learning environments are also being planned over the next couple of years.

The Governing Body will now formally submit an application to the Department for Education. If approved, the legal process of converting to academy status will begin and Coombe Road expects this to take place in time for the new school year in September.

The school name and uniform will not change and all of the current governors, including parent governors, will be invited to serve on the new local school board.

West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School and Moulsecoomb Primary School are also members of the trust.

Peter Freeman, chair of governors at Coombe Road Primary School, said: “This decision has been taken to ensure that every child at Coombe Road continues to achieve, thrive, and enjoy the highest quality education and experiences, both now and in the years ahead.

“Our governing body has made this assessment based on what will give us the most sustainable and successful future while maintaining our unique, inclusive identity and our complete dedication to supporting the most vulnerable children in our community.

“We continue to place great value on strong relationships across the Brighton and Hove family of schools.

“We are grateful for the thoughtful engagement we have had throughout the consultation period, as well as within our associate membership.

“Coombe Road is a wonderful, inclusive and ambitious school. Joining The Pioneer Academy will help ensure we continue to build on our strengths and provide the very best for every child.”

Lee Mason-Ellis, chief executive of The Pioneer Academy, said: “I am delighted that Coombe Road Primary School has decided to join The Pioneer Academy.

“It has been brilliant to work together with staff as part of the school’s associate membership and we are looking forward to meeting more parents and pupils in the months ahead.

“We share governors’ ambitions for Coombe Road’s bright future, and we are completely dedicated to supporting Coombe Road to build on all its strengths now and in the years to come.”