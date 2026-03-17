A woman who has built a garish shack in her tiny front garden has been ordered to take it down – and is facing objections from neighbours who say she’s unlawfully letting out her garden shed.

Bo Loffel, also known as Bo Wu, has had several run-ins with the planning department since buying her house in St John’s Place, Brighton, in 2004.

She has now been served her third enforcement notice, telling her to take down the fencing, decking and timber extension from the front.

And neighbours have objected to plans to install a shower in her garden outbuilding, saying it already has one as it’s been let out to tenants.

In February 2011, Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning department served her with the first two notices, requiring her to take down a raised terrace from the back garden, and stop using the house as two flats.

At the time, the council said it had created overly cramped living areas. This was put back the same year.

Since then, she has built an outbuilding in the garden under permitted development – and has now applied for permission to turn this into a gym and install a shower.

The plans say the building is currently being used as a jacuzzi, bathroom and sauna, but also refers to removing kitchen facilities.

Several neighbours have objected, all of whose details have been redacted by the council.

One says: “The existing use of the building is not a jacuzzi and sauna, but a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

“The plans submitted are not in line with the realities of the building.”

Another says: “The applicant appears to have repeatedly altered, demolished, and rebuilt structures without proper regard to planning control or the impact on surrounding homes and flats.

“Additional unauthorised works have also been carried out at the front of the property, including building into the public pathway.

“The rear outbuilding has previously been used as a self-contained rental unit, advertised on multiple rental platforms and occupied by numerous tenants.

“This raises serious concern that the current proposal may once again facilitate unauthorised residential use.”

The enforcement notice was served in January, and Ms Loffel has until July to take it all down.

The application, which is still under consideration, can be viewed here.