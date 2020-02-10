Coronavirus declared ‘serious and imminent threat to public health’

Coronovirus has been declared a “serious and imminent threat to public health” this morning.

Seven people who came into contact with the Hove dad whose case was confirmed last week have now also succumbed to the virus. All came into contact with him while his was in France.

One of those, whose case was confirmed yesterday, is in the UK but it has not been disclosed where they were when they were diagnosed. They are now in the same London hospital as the Hove man.

Two more, Bob Saynor and his nine-year-old son, now live in France after moving there from Hove three years ago.

This morning, easyJet said it had been told a passenger who flew from Geneva to Gatwick on 28 January has coronavirus and Public Health England is contacting all passengers sat near them.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “EasyJet has been notified by the public health authority that a customer who had recently travelled on one of its flights has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Public Health England is contacting all passengers who were seated in the vicinity of the customer on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on 28 January to provide guidance in line with procedures.

“As the customer was not experiencing any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

“We remain in contact with the public health authorities and are following their guidance.

“The health and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.

“All of the crew who operated have been advised to monitor themselves for a 14-day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice. Note this happened 12 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms.”

It’s been reported that the declaration of coronavirus as an imminent threat is in response to someone in quarantine after being flown back from Wuhan, the Chinese region where the outbreak began, threatening to leave before the isolation period is up.