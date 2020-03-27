Owner plans to squeeze house on to tiny corner plot

Plans to build a three-storey house in a Brighton cul de sac are due to go before councillors next week.

Officials have recommended granting planning permission for the application to build the property which would have three bedrooms, a car port and a roof terrace but no garden.

The applicant, Paige Chipper, of Harbourside Inn, Fort Road, Newhaven, wants to make use of a small vacant corner plot which is currently used for parking.

Her plans for the plot in Ridgeway Gardens, off the Ridgway, in Woodingdean, have attracted six objections.

One person, whose details were redacted on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website, said: “The cul de sac is very congested and the area in question is required for space to park and turn and give adequate space between properties.

“Wildlife is very dense in the area described and it would destroy many homes for nesting birds and other wildlife.

“Views would be ruined for properties behind the new build and neighbouring gardens would be overlooked.”

Another anonymous objector wrote: “Adjoining residents will suffer overshadowing, overlooking or loss of privacy.

“The roof terrace will allow a view into the back garden of 9 Ridgeway Gardens leading to a loss of privacy for the residents there.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to decide the plans at a meeting next Wednesday (1 April) at Hove Town Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 2pm and should be webcast at present.brighton-hove.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=118&MId=9622.