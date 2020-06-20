brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Maupay stuns Gunners – late strike gives Brighton & Hove Albion vital win

Posted On 20 Jun 2020 at 5:06 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1

Albion returned to Premier League action with a vital victory over Arsenal, with Neal Maupay scoring a 95th minute winner.

Arsenal, who played on Wednesday, looked sharper than Brighton in the first half, with Bukayo Saka looking a big threat and hitting the bar early on as Maty Ryan was left looking stranded.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang looked dangerous, causing Lewis Dunk to make a superb block.

The Spearhead

One of the most significant moments of the game came with 10 minutes of the first half left.

As Bernd Leno came to claim a high ball so Maupay challenged, causing the keeper to fall awkwardly. He appeared to twist his knee.

The keeper pointed accusingly at Maupay as he was stretchered off. A similar incident occurred involving Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris when Albion beat them at the Amex in October.

Leno was replaced by Emiliano Martinez and he made an immediate good save from a Aaron Mooy half volley.

Yves Bissouma picked up where he left off against Wolves and was superb in breaking up play.

Solly March replaced the yellow carded Mooy at the start of the second half as Albion looked to take the game to Arsenal.

But it was the Gunners who had the first chance as Aubameyang latched on to a ball from Daniel Ceballos. Ryan was equal to it.

Not long after, Aubameyang did have the ball in the net but replacement referee Martin Atkinson had already blown for offside and, thankfully for the Seagulls, VAR agreed.

Although Albion had plenty of possession they had few efforts on goal. Ezequiel Schelotto heading March’s cross straight at Martinez from a tight angle.

Arsenal went ahead on 68 minutes. Saka played a great ball to Nicolas Pepe who curled his effort over Ryan into the top corner. The Seagulls looked crestfallen.

Just after, Martin Montoya and Aaron Connolly replaced Schelotto and the ineffectual Pascal Gross, March fired in a cross which Maupay helped on towards the Arsenal six-yard box where Lewis Dunk scrambled the ball home for 1-1. This was thankfully confirmed by referee Atkinson via hawkeye.

Albion had their tails up but it was still Arsenal who looked more dangerous. Aubameyang had another couple of good chances, injuring Ryan in the process, but the Albion keeper was able to carry on.

As the clock ticked towards 90 minutes the impressive Bissouma went down with cramp. Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister replaced him.

It was a telling substitution as he and Connolly combined to send Maupay away and the French striker made no mistake as he fired past Martinez to give Albion three precious points and a first ever league double over Arsenal.

At the end there were a few minor scuffles involving Maupay and some Arsenal players still aggrieved about the Leno incident.

Albion now travel to Leicester on Tuesday (23 June) for a 6pm kick-off and are currently five points clear of the relegation zone.

