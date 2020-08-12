brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
NHS top tips for sun safety and hot weather advice

Posted On 12 Aug 2020 at 11:37 am
With record breaking temperatures and scorching weather at the weekend, your local NHS has some tips on enjoying the sun safely.

1. Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

2. Stay hydrated – drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, and make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

3. Stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool (close the curtains to keep indoor spaces cooler)

4. If going outdoors, try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm. Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat. Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day

5. If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice

6. Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

7. Remember that while coronavirus restrictions are in place, you will need to follow government guidance to use public spaces safely, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines and wash your hands regularly

Elizabeth Gill, chief medical officer for the Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “While for most people the warm weather and sunshine are very welcome, this week’s combination of heat and humidity is quite uncomfortable for others, especially the very young, old and those with breathing problems or other health conditions.

“With many people having to stay safe at home this summer it’s especially important to be aware of how to prevent it becoming too hot indoors. Try to keep your bedroom and living space cool, by closing the curtains on windows that receive the sun and opening your windows at cooler times of the day and overnight when safe to do so. Turn off non-essential lights and electrical items as these generate heat.

“Please look out for older people and others who may find it difficult to stay cool and hydrated in the hot weather. Many people who are at higher risk of ill health due to the hot weather are also at higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus.

“If you do start to feel unwell and it’s not an emergency please contact NHS 111, where a trained adviser will help you access the most appropriate care. You can also get health advice and remedies from your local pharmacist.”

People can stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts and alerts through the Met Office on its social media channels – Facebook (metoffice) or Twitter (@metoffice) or visiting www.metoffice.gov.uk.

Public Health England have more tips and advice on how to beat the heat on their website – just search for “Heatwave Plan for England” on www.gov.uk.

