Portslade pupils celebrate GCSE results

Pupils at the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) have been picking up their GCSE results today (Thursday 20 August).

The school – along with all others – closed in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown and exams for the school’s 100 year 11 students were scrapped.

But teachers graded pupils and the qualifications agency Ofqual applied its controversial algorithm for the final results, adjusting marks up or down, although mostly down.

After a significant number of complaints, notably when A level results were published last week, pupils will be awarded the higher of the two grades if there is a difference.

There was little doubt that PACA student Daniella Birchley had done well. She earned eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.

She said she felt “amazing” and “quite speechless” on getting her results.

PACA vice-principal Catherine Bradley said: “For Daniella, the Aldridge attributes have been a key part of how much she has enjoyed her time at PACA.

“We help our students develop their teamwork, problem-solving, creativity, risk-taking, passion and determination during their journey through the academy.

“We believe this creates rounded and resilient individuals ready for any challenge and it’s been hugely relevant to the class of 2020 facing lockdown in their most important school year to date.”

Amy Glover, left, Kaitlin Emery, centre, and Millie Archery celebrated receiving their GCSE results this morning.

Amy gained double 8s in English and 8s in Spanish and food and nutrition. Kaitlin and Millie also picked up a suite of top grades with both students gaining double 9s in English and 7 and 8 in maths respectively.

Kaitlin said that she felt “fantastic” and Millie was “shocked, happy and surprised”.

Both were keen to pass on a big thank you to their teachers at PACA.

Millie said that PACA’s biggest strength is the student-teacher relationships and Kaitlin said that all her teachers were “passionate” about their subject areas and supporting students.

All three students are going on to BHASVIC to start their A level courses.