Student left distressed after Brighton halls staff dump ‘everything she owns’

A Brighton University student was today left in distress to find “everything she owns” has been dumped by staff at her halls of residence.

Tonight (Thursday 20 August) the management said sorry and pledged to compensate her for the error.

They also said that they were holding an investigation to find out what went wrong.

Graphic design student Hannah Mullins had to leave the Circus Street halls of residence in March when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

In a Facebook post which went viral today, her sister Holly said: “My sister had to come home from her Brighton University halls – Kaplan Living – in March and was not allowed to return due to coronavirus.

“We were told her belongings would be safe in her room until we came to collect them.

“We booked a slot for today 20.08.20.

“Her key wasn’t working firstly.

“When we finally got access to the room it was completely empty of EVERYTHING she owns – cameras, clothes, trainers, personal sentimental items, photos, hundreds of pounds of skincare and make up. All her uni work thrown away.

“She had childhood items in that room which now cannot be replaced. Most importantly her privacy completely invaded as someone has gone through her things without consent.

“Her medication, prescriptions, personal details, bank statements have also been thrown god knows where! Which is a breach of GDPR.

“We then went to reception to ask if it had been stored elsewhere and they couldn’t tell us. They then said, ‘you can look in the bins if you want.’

“So we did. We saw hundreds of black bags full of people’s personal belongings. Clothes, shoes, passports, medication.

“We have NO answers and sadly we don’t have her things. Brighton University CANNOT get away with this. Other girls also had their stuff taken including TVs, laptops.

“The kitchens were also completely clear of all belongings. So sad and so disgusted at the lack of care considering she has paid 8 GRAND for somewhere she couldn’t stay for 6 months.”

This evening Kaplan Living Brighton said: “Since mid-June when lockdown was eased, Kaplan Living Brighton have been working closely with the many students who returned home early before the end of term due to the covid-19 pandemic in order to arrange for them to come back and collect their belongings.

“We became aware today that two rooms had been cleared in error and we are currently investigating how that could have happened.

“This should not have occurred and we offer our sincere apologies to the two students affected. We are in touch with them and will of course compensate them for the loss of any items that have been cleared.”