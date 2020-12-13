Brighton & Hove Albion royally out played at the King Power

Leicester City 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Albion found Leicester City just too good this evening – as three first-half goals lifted the Foxes to third in the Premier League whe Albion stay in 16th place.

James Maddison hit a low drive past Maty Ryan just before the half hour. Ryan may have been unsighted but certainly should have done better.

Before this both Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danny Welbeck had great chances to put Albion ahead but were foiled by Caspar Schmeichel.

Solly March engineered both chances and was impressive down the left with Dan Burn behind him at full back.

But Burn struggled to cope with the pace skill and technique of Ayoze Perez and from his cross Jamie Vardy scored his traditional goal against Albion.

The Seagulls were being penned back and from a seemingly unpromising position in the penalty area Maddison set himself and unleashed a curling effort which had Ryan beaten all ends up.

Leicester looked far to comfortable in the second half and restricted Albion to a couple of tame efforts from Neal Maupay.

The Foxes were going through the motions and winning a few corners

Although Graham Potter his shuffled pack bringing in Burn for Adam Webster and starting Jahanbakhsh omitting Tariq Lamptey if he wasn’t injured looks a poor decision.

Arsenal losing at home to Burnley was a bit of a shock and puts the Clarets one point behind Albion.

The Seagulls now go to Fulham on Wednesday (16 December) and entertain bottom, of the Premier League – and the seemingly luckless and hopeless Sheffield United next Sunday 20th at the Amex.

Anything less than three points from those fixtures could see Graham Potter and Mikel Arteta moping over a mince pie together and discussing severance pay.