Brighton & Hove Albion unlucky but lose again.

Manchester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion can consider themselves to unfortunate as they narrowly lost to highflying Manchester City.

Phil Foden’s goal right on half time separated the teams but Albion had chances in both half’s.

Leandro Trossard went close in the first half for Albion as did Davy Propper in the second, as he tried to steer home a Bernado cross.

Ilkey Gundogan hit the post for City in the second half.

Albion stayed in the match right up until the end and gave a debut to Redo Khadra late on.

In the last few minutes Albion had a succession of corners and set pieces but somehow failed to get the ball effectively into the penalty area.

In stoppage time Raheem Sterling missed a penalty for City.

Albion travel to Leeds Unite on the Premier League this Saturday 16th January.