Brighton & Hove Albion win at last – Leeds swept aside at Elland Road

Leeds United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion recorded a vital victory at Elland Road – as Neal Maupay’s 17th minute goal gave the Seagulls three precious points.

Albion played some intricate stuff in midfield and it was close passing that led to Albion’s goal . Ben White an Leandro Trossard exhanged passed and fed the ball to Alexis Mac Allister who’s clever eluded the Leeds defence and left Maupay with tap to put Albion in front.

Albion could have gone further ahead as Trossard saw a shot deflect off Luke Ayling and crash against the cross bar.

Before half time a surging run from number 3 Ben White saw his shot again hit Ayling and divert away for a corner.

In the second half it was clear Leeds had reorganised and Patrick Bamford spurned an early chances for them.

But Albion were still looking for a decisive second and as Ezgjan Alioski slipped Maupay latched on to the loose ball and found Trossard fired narrowly over.

Percy Tua replaced Trossard soon after and again look sharp and menacing to the Leeds defence.

Tyler Roberts and Bamford combined but Albion young keeper Robert Sanchez saved well – as the game wore on Sanchez looked confident and took and cut out crosses well.

Goalkeeper Francisco Cassilla who looked poor for Leeds at Crawley last week almost gifted Adam Webster a goal as he let the Albion defenders shot slip behind but managed to scramble back to retrieve the situation. Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross both looked solid for the Albion as the minutes ticked by it became apparent how vital the result was the players.

One final scare for Albion was Joel Veltman’s rather clumsy challenge on Jack Harrison as Leeds claimed a penalty- but referee Keven Friend was unmoved as was Craig Pawson on VAR duty.

Albion move up to 16th in the Premier League and take on Blackpool in the FA Cup 4th Round next Saturday at the Amex – then have another vital challenge again at home on Wednesday 27th January against fellow relegation candidates Fulham