Half time with Hodges – Leeds United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Albion have a precious lead at Elland Road.
Neal Maupay tucking the ball home into an unguarded net, after superb work and intricate play from Ben White, Leandro Trossard and a cross from Alexis Mac Allister.
Albion nearly went two up a while later as Trossard’s shot was deflected onto the cross bar by Luke Ayling.
Every one connected with the Albion will hope the Seagulls can hang on for the win.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.