Half time with Hodges – Leeds United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion have a precious lead at Elland Road.

Neal Maupay tucking the ball home into an unguarded net, after superb work and intricate play from Ben White, Leandro Trossard and a cross from Alexis Mac Allister.

Albion nearly went two up a while later as Trossard’s shot was deflected onto the cross bar by Luke Ayling.

Every one connected with the Albion will hope the Seagulls can hang on for the win.