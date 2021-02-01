brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Health chiefs offer covid jab to all over-65s in Brighton and Hove care homes

Posted On 01 Feb 2021
Almost everyone over 65 living in a care home in Brighton and Hove – and across Sussex – has been offered a coronavirus vaccination, health chiefs said today (Monday 1 February).

They said that vaccine visits to a small number of homes had had to be delayed for safety reasons because of local covid-19 outbreaks.

These homes – and any residents or staff who were unwell or unable to have their jab during the vaccination team’s initial visit – would be visited as soon as possible.

Over 65s in care homes and those who look after them were identified as the top priority group for the covid-19 vaccine by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations.

Sussex NHS Commissioners, which includes the Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said that this was because they were judged to be at high risk from the virus.

The health chiefs said: “Thanks to the dedication and commitment of our vaccination teams from GP-led services and Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex has met the government target to vaccinate older care home residents by the end of January.

“Frontline health and care staff across Sussex continue to be able to access the vaccine daily at one of our hospital hubs or vaccination centres.”

Sussex NHS Commissioners chief nursing officer Allison Cannon said: “By vaccinating thousands of older people across hundreds of care homes in Sussex we have given them not only some protection against the virus but also a sense of hope.

“In Sussex we have one of the highest numbers of nursing and care homes per capita across the country and so this work is a significant undertaking.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our vaccination teams for their ceaseless work around the clock to get this vital protection to our older people.

“We continue to vaccinate thousands of care staff every day. They have worked tirelessly to look after our most vulnerable people through some very difficult months and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their dedication and commitment.

“I would urge anyone in these roles to take the vaccine if you are offered it. Those working in care homes are at much higher risk of repeated exposure to the infection.

“Catching covid-19 can be serious and may lead to long-term complications but you can also have the virus without any symptoms and pass it on to family, friends and residents, many of whom may be at increased risk.

“Vaccination teams have not paused in their work as they reach this milestone but continue to roll out the crucial protection to other priority groups – to meet the target of vaccinating all care home residents, people aged over 70 and frontline health and care workers in Sussex by Monday 15 February.

“It is important for people who have received the first dose of the vaccine to know that it may take a week or two for your body to build up some protection.

“The national guidance is that people should have two doses within 12 weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.

“There is a chance you might still get or spread coronavirus even if you have the vaccine. This means it is important to

  • continue to follow social distancing guidance
  • wear full PPE (personal protective equipment) and continue to follow all infection prevent and control guidance in care settings or
  • for the public, wear something that covers your nose and mouth in places where it’s hard to stay away from other people”

