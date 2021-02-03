Half time with Hodges – Liverpool 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are frustrating the Premier League champions in their own back yard – and have had the better chances to score.

Dan Burn side-footed the ball over the bar from eight yards out after brilliant approach play from Neal Maupay.

Leandro Trossard has been excellent again for Albion as has industrious midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Solly March created a good chance for Maupay whose header was too high.

And Liverpool have been restricted to speculative long balls to Mo Salah but have been thwarted so far by Burn and the impressive central defensive pair of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.