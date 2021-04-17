As lockdown eases, it’s the perfect time to get involved

This week marked an exciting time for all of us, as the city begins opening back up.

Lockdown has been tough but we can now all look forward to more outdoor activities, live entertainment and meeting with friends and family in gardens and outdoor spaces.

Acclaimed poet, playwright and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is overseeing this year’s Brighton Festival.

We are so lucky to have such a vibrant arts and culture sector but this industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and now is our chance to go out and support it.

So be sure to get involved and book some tickets for the Brighton Festival, Brighton Fringe or one of the many other events our city has to offer.

There’s a buzz in the air in our city in the summertime and we all need to help our city’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

Be sure to check the Visit Brighton website for a full calendar of events over the coming weeks and months including the Brighton Half Marathon, Luna Cinema on the beach, Paddle Round the Pier, Pride events and more.

One of the things I’ve been most looking forward to with restrictions easing is getting back out there in the community.

I’m an active member of GoodGym and have already been getting out and about and doing some exercise with other GoodGym volunteers including litter picking, weeding or painting out graffiti.

I also had the pleasure of joining volunteers in my ward of East Brighton for a litter pick around East Brighton Park and some tree planting at Wellsbourne Community Gardens.

It’s all good fun and a great way to meet people, make new friends and contribute to making our city a beautiful place to live, work, study and visit too.

With restrictions easing, there are loads of opportunities to get outdoors and get active while helping out in the community, so do consider getting involved!

Councillor Nancy Platts is the leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.