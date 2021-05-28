editor@brightonandhovenews.org
New York band UV-TV release new album and announce rare Sussex concert

UV-TV

Today (28th May), UV-TV release their highly anticipated new album: ‘Always Something’ – out now, via PaperCup Music.

Completing an exhilarating trilogy of releases following 2017 debut ‘Glass’ and 2019’s ‘Happy’, ‘Always Something’ finds the New York City trio taking flight with some of their most complex and accomplished material to date.

UV-TV

Combining a classic feel with a fresh contemporary outlook, the brand new album features recent singles Back To Nowhere‘,  Distant Lullabyand title-track Always Something’, which have seen UV-TV garner praise from outlets including Consequence of Sound, Line Of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Stereogum, Louder Than War, The Punk Site, Brooklyn Vegan and more.

UV-TV are well established as a cornerstone in the continuation of the DIY and post-punk crossover scene in the US, ‘Always Something’ sees the band confirm their status with one of 2021’s most essential guitar records.

Available digitally on all platforms now, a run of 500 limited edition LP’s will also soon be available in the US and for import in the UK & EU.

UV-TV’s brand new album ‘Always Something’ is available in limited edition 12″ gatefold white colour vinyl with blue splatter

Early praise for ‘Always Something’:

“built around a combination of loose discordance and sprightly, often profoundly beautiful melodies. With one foot firmly in the camp of contemporary acts like BestCoast and the other in the ‘80s pop of Blondie and co,” – LINE OF BEST FIT

“[UV-TV] have succeeded brilliantly. There are nine songs on Always Something. None of them are bad. All of them are good. The streak continues.” – STEREOGUM

The release of ‘Always Something’ today also arrives with the confirmation of an extensive European Tour, planned for Spring 2022. Keep an eye out for ticket sales!

The UK leg of their European tour will call in at:
03.04.22 – Ramsgate – Ramsgate Music Hall
04.04.22 – Bristol – The Lanes
05.04.22 – London – The Victoria Dalston
06.04.22 – Chelmsford – Hot Box Live
07.04.22 – Leeds – Mabgate Bleach
08.04.22 – Middleton in Teesdale – Sports & Social Club
09.04.22 – Hastings – The Piper
10.04.22 – Todmorden – Golden Lion
11.04.22 – Newcastle upon Tyne – Bobiks

UV-TV’s other albums: ‘Happy’ (2019) and ‘Glass’ (2017)

A cornerstone in the continuation of the DIY and post-punk crossover scene in the US, UV-TV are founding members Rose Vastola (guitars/vox), Ian Bernacett (guitars), plus latest recruit Ian Rose (drums). Releasing their debut demo in 2015, the band have released a series of electrifying releases including two albums, 2017’s debut full lengthGlass’, and 2019’s follow-up Happy’, with their sound evolving with each record they stamp their name to.

UV-TV

Supporting like-minded souls on the East Coast scene like Parquet Courts, Screaming Females, and B Boys, word about UV-TV is reaching ever greater audiences. Featured in The New York Times group exhibition “Women Are Making The Best Rock Music Today”, the band were also praised by Paste Magazine as one of their “15 New York City Bands You Need to Know in 2020”. Standing out from the crowd for their ability to blend pop music melodies with their own definitive punk spirit, UV-TV are now readying their most assertive and essential release yet: ‘Always Something’.

Written and recorded during the intense isolation of early 2020, ‘Always Something’ is the first album to be completely written and recorded since the band’s relocation to New York (from Florida) and with new drummer Ian Rose as a full-time member. An album that finds a band grappling with the overwhelming darkness of the time it was made in, while embracing the feeling of the world falling apart all around them, the resultant record is one that walks a fine line between beauty and chaos with remarkable results.

Purchase/stream the ‘Always Something’ album HERE or from their Bandcamp page HERE.

UV-TV

