The route to more active travel relies on listening to residents

You have heard from me a couple of times before and you have certainly read opinion pieces from cycling lobby groups but at last the electorate and residents along the western end of the Old Shoreham Road have been heard, those who are most affected by any decision.

It is that all our group has called for over the past year and the initial lack of consultation has caused unnecessary division.

Since the overnight installation of the cycle lane along the Old Shoreham Road over 14 months ago residents have not been able to have a say or a vote – not one political party put this idea in their election manifesto.

The consultation run by Brighton and Hove City Council was restrictive in what anyone could or couldn’t say.

It certainly was not a referendum but it was a “meaningful” consultation that gave everyone locally the opportunity to express their thoughts on the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane and other active travel schemes.

It followed a previous survey when 68 per cent were against the lanes remaining – and while I am sure that local Conservative and Labour councillors knew local opinion from their inboxes, it’s good to have a wider response.

We can presume from Labour’s welcome decision to vote to scrap the lane and its planned extension that local residents were unequivocal in their condemnation of a cycle lane that has seen usage go backwards and done nothing to encourage active travel.

In fact, it could be argued that its retention would be an obstinate reminder of failure.

Labour should be applauded for keeping a promise. Yes, they are late to the party. The Conservatives knew for a long time the Old Shoreham Road did not work. But few thought that Labour’s offer to act on residents feedback was genuine. It appears that it was.

The predictable fallout will be cycling groups claiming that it’s a student corridor but it clearly is not.

Students cut across the Old Shoreham Road rather than along it so that they can talk to friends while walking to and from school. The start and end of the school day is an important social book-end.

I would encourage all councillors to visit the Old Shoreham Road and see with their own eyes how poor the uptake has been of the cycle lane.

Instead of trying to spin a failure with the potential removal of the cycle lane, cycling pressure groups should be working to look at an alternative routes along Portland Road or Church Road.

I have already seen potential plans shared on Twitter and both are already popular routes.

The attack by the Greens on Labour was also disappointing. They have no electoral risk in the west of the city. They have no councillors here and never have.

Labour are right to run a critical eye over all active travel plans and I notice this is the only one they have – quite rightly – opposed.

If you don’t listen to the locals who live here, work here and have families here then you would be failing as local politicians. You need to govern by consensus, not diktat.

To claim that every cycle lane is a good idea is as misguided as claiming that every cycle lane is bad.

Active travel has an important part in the city’s future. We must ensure that in its planning, everyone is given the opportunity to be heard.

We all need to get on board and support active travel – and admitting your failures, such as the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane, is as important as celebrating your successes.

In closing, I would like to thank ex-councillor Lee Wares and current councillors Peter Atkinson, Les Hamilton and Dawn Barnett who have always been vocal in their opposition and who genuinely listen to their constituents.

Rob Arbery is the moderator of the Remove the A270 cycle lanes Facebook group.