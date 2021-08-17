Scottish rockers Mason Hill set to rock Brighton concert venue

Glaswegian rockers, Mason Hill, are fast becoming one of the new breakthrough rock stories of 2021. Their debut album ‘Against The Wall’, released in March 2021, stormed the UK national album chart at number 19 and number 1 on the UK album rock chart, making it the first new British rock debut to chart in the top 20 since Royal Blood, 2014. The band are also thrilled to announce that they are to receive a PPL/PRS Momentum Fund award to enable them to record and market two new singles in 2022.

Not only do their album sales continue to sell well but the band’s second single ‘D.N.A’ has now spent over 18 weeks in the German rock airplay chart and recently reached number 5 in the German national rock airplay chart, showing no signs of cooling off!

In support of their first ever UK headline club tour which includes an appearance at Patterns in Brighton, Mason Hill are now releasing a brand new single version of their track ‘Broken Son’, available on all digital streaming platforms, September 3rd. With new guitar motifs, arrangements and new radio mix, the track will surely build on the US rock radio pick up which the track has been recently getting in the USA.

The UK ‘Against The Wall’ headline tour will feature support from Hollowstar and Empyre, and is already looking like a great success with Gravesend and Glasgow selling out within weeks and many other venues close to sell out. Mason Hill recently blew their live performance cobwebs away with a highly acclaimed first performance in 18 months at the ‘Steelhouse Festival’ and if that is anything to go buy, fans are in for a roller coaster experience on the new tour!

It’s been an incredible achievement in 2021 for a new British rock band, starting from an almost zero sales base and during a pandemic when there has been no traditional retail, no live shows or touring opportunities. With great reviews throughout the year, anticipation is now building for the band’s first ever UK headline club tour and it’s sure to be a highly charged, balls out return to power rock with raw attitude and passion.

UK headline ‘Against The Wall’ tour dates and festival performances as follows:

Saturday 14th August SOUTHAMPTON Nozfest Festival

Sunday 22nd August FARNHAM Weyfest Festival

Thursday 2nd September ABERDEEN Tunnels

Friday 3rd September GLASGOW (SOLD OUT) Garage

Saturday 4th September GALASHIELS Macarts

Thursday 9th September DUBLIN Grand Social

Friday 10th September BELFAST Voodoo

Tuesday 14th September CAMBRIDGE Junction 2

Wednesday 15th September SHEFFIELD Corporation

Thursday 16th September BRISTOL Fleece

Friday 17th September BRIGHTON Patterns

Saturday 18th September GRAVESEND SOLD OUT) Leos

Monday 20th September CARDIFF Globe

Tuesday 21st September SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

Wednesday 22nd September BRADFORD Night Train

Thursday 23rd September BLACKPOOL Waterloo Music Bar

Friday 24th September LONDON Underworld

Saturday 25th September MANCHESTER Rebellion

Sunday 26th September WOLVERHAMPTON KK’s Steel Mill

Sunday 03rd October LEEDS Key Club

Monday 04th October NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Tuesday 05th October NORWICH Waterfront Studio

Wednesday 06th October NEWCASTLE Cluny 2

Thursday 07th October LIVERPOOL Arts Club

Friday 08th October DOVER Booking Hall

Saturday 09th October OXFORD Academy 2

Tickets are priced at from £12 and can be purchased via www.myticket.co.uk

Lead singer, Scott Taylor, has said: “This year has been totally bonkers! We knew we had an album we were very proud of but we’re extremely humbled at the reception Against The Wall has received; needless to say, it’s been an extremely bright light for us during this long COVID tunnel. We can’t wait for the Against The Wall tour to commence and are thrilled that we’ve already sold out Glasgow and Gravesend. See you all down the front!”

Mason Hill are Scott Taylor (lead vocals), James Bird (lead guitar), Marc Montgomery (guitar), Matthew Ward (bass) and Craig McFetridge (drums).