Brighton’s Shelter Hall to stage ‘The Love Of Music Festival’

Posted On 24 Aug 2021 at 3:10 pm
Shelter Hall

This August Bank Holiday weekend, Shelter Hall will be hosting ‘The Love of Music Festival’. This will be a four-day music festival with live music, complimentary rose and all the glitter.

Brighton’s newest cultural destination, from the team at Sessions Market, is home to seven of Sussex’s most exciting new chefs and a weekly line up of live music from the very best of local talent. This August Bank Holiday weekend, Shelter Hall will be celebrating a great summer of live music with four epic days of DJs and live acts performing on the terrace stage.

Shelter Hall (pic Max Langran Photography)

The schedule is as follows:
Friday 27th August
5pm – 11pm DJs
J Felix
Wild Fantasy Sad Act

Saturday 28th August
2.30 – 7.30pm Live Bands | 8pm – 11pm DJs
Festival Glitter Bar 3pm – 6pm
Nadia Moon
Kaisha Fems x Papa Mili Abi Flynn

Sunday 29th August (in collaboration with QM records)
2.30 – 7.30pm Live Bands | 8pm – 11pm DJs
Festival Glitter Bar 3pm – 6pm
Shoul
Illajoy Lisa Lo Madaliso Clementine

Monday 30th August
2pm – 7pm DJs
Children’s Face Painter 12pm – 3pm
Charlotte Moores
MC Cashback Jaztec

Shelter Hall (pic Max Langran Photography)

Don your most fabulous festival wear and head down to Shelter Hall for one of the days or all of them for the best of seaside festival vibes – no camping or portaloos required! Alongside the live acts, there will also be a glitter bar to add a little sparkle to the festivities and a children’s face painter for your little ones. Be in with a chance to win a £100 voucher on your next visit, all you have to do is share your best snaps on their photo wall installation.

Visit www.shelterhall.co.uk for more information.

Music at Shelter Hall

Categories

