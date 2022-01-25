‘Noughty 90s Festival’ to take place in Brighton this April

Following on from its highly successful launch last year in Newcastle that saw over 20,000 ravers party the night away for two massive nights, the Noughty 90’s Festival lands on the Waterhall ground, Brighton on 30th April to kick off its UK tour for 2022. The biggest names of the noughties and nineties are set to grace the stage, performing legendary iconic tracks that provided the soundtrack to two of the most important decades in music history!

This year the line up is bigger than ever, with those 5ive bad boys (with the power to rock you!), the boy band super group Boyzlife, Fatman Scoop, S Club, East 17, Snap, Baby D, Livin Joy, N-Trance, garage royalty DJ Luck & MC Neat, superstar DJ Brandon Block and more all set to take revellers right back in time to those hedonistic nights on the dancefloor.

Boasting 4 huge named stage hosts TBA, Pop Hits, Clockwork Orange, Garage Nation and AWOL as well as classic funfair rides a plenty, a 90’s arcade fun in our gaming station zone, throwback Retro Bars, gourmet street food, a super lavish VIP area for those looking to smooze in style and even a full on RnB Roller Disco, the Noughty 90’s Festival is the ultimate throwback festival in the UK.

Tickets are on sale now via Skiddle at www.noughty90sfest.com

NOUGHTY 90’S FESTIVAL

When: Saturday 30th April 2022

Where: Waterhall, Waterhall Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 8YR

Times: 12:00 – 22:00

Last Entry 5pm

Age: 18+