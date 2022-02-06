What’s in a name? And what other political and electoral changes are afoot?
As well as preparing for a meeting of the full council this week, I have been fascinated to read the recommendations of the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.
The LGBCE is looking to redraw ward boundaries across Brighton and Hove before the local elections next year to better serve shifting population patterns.
These were published on Tuesday (1 February) after a first round of consultation took place towards the end of last year.
It invited submissions from members of the public, political groups, parish councils, local community organisations and councillors.
Of course, in describing it as fascinating reading, I have to admit that councillors are more likely than other residents to have a geeky, almost obsessive interest in this subject, and to be found poring over the new suggested map.
We have been noting which street has been taken out of one ward and added to another and who might find themselves living in a newly created or renamed ward, etc.
And this is borne out by looking at the submissions received during the first consultation period and seeing how few there were from ordinary residents.
This is understandable in many ways – after all, will most folk hold a strong opinion about being told they now live in a newly created “Fiveways” ward rather than the old “Hollingdean and Stanmer”?
Their flat or house hasn’t moved or changed – and probably their polling station won’t either – just what their little bit of the city is called.
But there are things that might matter to some including, I suspect, residents of the southwest end of my ward.
Most of those living in streets like Dorset Gardens, New Steine, Upper Rock Gardens and St James’s Street consider that they live in Kemp Town, despite the ward being called Queen’s Park.
The latest proposals would create a new ward containing bits of three others – to be called “Kemptown and Marina”.
This is a change that I would have thought some people at least would have strong views about.
If you’re one of them, or even just interested to have a look at the city-wide proposals and take part in the second and final consultation, you can follow the links and have your say here.
Councillor Amanda Evans is the deputy leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.
2 Comments
Let’s hope there’s a big change afoot in may 2023, when hopefully, sensible Independent councillors get voted in. Councillors who don’t waste time and taxpayer money pushing their own deluded dogma upon the city, but do their best for the taxpayers, businesses and visitors in Brighton. I think we’ve all had enough of the current bunch of lying, hypocritical fruitcakes
Some of us, maybe many of us, think that, whilst probably the majority of councillors do whatever they can on behalf of constituents with problems and things like that, when it comes to the council as a whole entity political dogma takes over, especially so with the Greens.
Personally, I couldn’t care less what my ward is called or where its boundaries end up. I daresay that, whoever the councillors may turn out to be, they will do their best at ward level. What I do care about is that when it comes to policy, decision-making and basic services that we all pay for, whichever party is in charge of the council at the end of the day concentrates on serving the taxpayers and residents, delivering those basic services, and not pandering to their own political agenda, which is all we ever get with the Greens, who showed when previously in power that they hadn’t got a clue how to run a council, yet here we are, several years down the road and they’re back again, albeit because Labour shot themselves in both feet with internal issues and lost their numerical advantage.