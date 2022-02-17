Man suffers serious injuries in Hove crash

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a crash in Hove.

The accident happened in Portland Road last week, close to St Peter’s Catholic Church.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Portland Road, in Hove, on Tuesday 8 February to reports of a pedestrian having collided with a car near the junction with Modena Road.

“A 58-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old local man, was reported for driving without due care and attention.”