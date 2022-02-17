Man suffers serious injuries in Hove crash
Posted On 17 Feb 2022 at 11:48 am
A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a crash in Hove.
The accident happened in Portland Road last week, close to St Peter’s Catholic Church.
Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Portland Road, in Hove, on Tuesday 8 February to reports of a pedestrian having collided with a car near the junction with Modena Road.
“A 58-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
“The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old local man, was reported for driving without due care and attention.”
