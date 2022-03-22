Soul Legends unite for all-star ‘Giants of Soul’ UK tour

The ‘Giants of Soul Tour’ is on its way and ready to come to a venue near you from September to October 2022 and is a must see, must hear, for all soul lovers who remember what the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s meant to the genre. The Brighton Centre will host the event on 2nd October 2022 – Purchase your tickets HERE.

For the first time ever, a “Magnificent Seven” of soul legends are brought together and they include:

Tunde Baiyweu the voice of The Lighthouse Family – famed for singles including ‘Ocean Drive’, ‘Lifted’, ‘High’, ‘Lost In Space’ and ‘Raincloud’, selling a combined 15 million albums;

Deniece Williams – the four-time Grammy winner behind ‘Free’, ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boy’, and ‘That’s What Friends Are For’;

Gwen Dickey the voice of Rose Royce – 9 UK top 40s including ‘Love Don’t Live Here Anymore‘, ‘Wishing On A Star’, and the Grammy-winning ‘Car Wash’;

Alexander O’Neal – 14 UK top 40s including ‘Criticize’, ‘If You Were Here Tonight’, and ‘Saturday Love’;

Jaki Graham – 6 UK top 40s including ‘Could It Be I’m Falling In Love’, ‘Round And Around’, ‘Set Me Free’;

Janet Kay – the star behind smash hit ‘Silly Games‘;

Plus new breakout star Candace Woodson, who last year topped the UK Soul Chart.

Backing ‘The Giants of Soul’ is an all-star ten-piece band made of only the finest musicians from the UK and USA.

Tour dates run from 4th September through to 4th October with tickets pre-sales available from 23rd March and general tickets from 25th March.

So lovers of soul rejoice! Prepare yourself for over three hours of nonstop hits and classic feel-good anthems! And, as if that’s not enough, the multi-award-winning Angie Greaves (Smooth Radio) will host the tour which will span 20 cities, with the artists roll of honour including 18 UK top ten hits, 47 top 40 hits, and over 5 million Spotify followers. This is not a show to miss!

‘Giants of Soul’ is the perfect escape for anyone looking to lose themselves in an unforgettably great night! With a legendary line-up, there has never been a better time than now to give yourself up to the Giants of Soul!

The full list of dates are as follows:

Sep 4 Ipswich – Regent Theatre

Sep 6 Bath – The Forum

Sep 7 Cambridge – Corn Exchange

Sep 8 Manchester – Bridgewater Hall

Sep 9 Liverpool – Philharmonic

Sep 10 York – Barbican

Sep 13 Halifax – Victoria Theatre

Sep 14 Sheffield – City Hall

Sep 15 Venue Cymru

Sep 16 Middlesbrough – Town Hall

Sep 17 Edinburgh – O2 Academy

Sep 18 Newcastle – O2 City Hall

Sep 20 London – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Sep 24 Basingstoke – The Anvil

Sep 25 Portsmouth – Guildhall

Sep 27 Blackpool – Opera House

Sep 28 Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

Sep 29 Scarborough – Spa

Oct 2 Brighton – Brighton Centre

Oct 4 Bournemouth – Pavilion

