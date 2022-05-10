BREAKING NEWS

Sue Addis murder trial aborted

Posted On 10 May 2022
The jury in the Sue Addis murder trial has been discharged this morning (Tuesday 10 May).

Sue Addis

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, said that a new trial would start at a date to be arranged.

It is the second time that the trial of 19-year-old Pietro Addis at Lewes Crown Court has had to be aborted.

Addis, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, is accused of murdering his 69-year-old grandmother on Thursday 7 January last year at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton.

The popular restaurant boss was found stabbed to death in her bath.

Addis denies murder but admits manslaughter.

The case is being listed for mention on Monday 30 May with a view to fixing a new trial date.

