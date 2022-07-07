James Bay to close intimate record store tour at Resident in Brighton

Former BIMM Brighton student James Bay will tomorrow (8th July) begin his up close and personal intimate record store tour when he draws on up at Manchester’s HMV.

The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter will then be touring around the country in support of his forthcoming third album ‘Leap’ which drops tomorrow. He will be taking in performances in Birmingham, Preston, Liverpool, Dundee, Glasgow and Kingston, before saving the best to last, where on Monday 18th July he will be playing a Resident Brighton ‘outstore gig’ (in association with local promoters One Inch Badge) at the Chalk music venue located in Pool Valley.

In 2014, James released his single ‘Hold Back The River’, which was certified platinum, before releasing his debut studio album ‘Chaos And The Calm’ (2014). The album went to number one in the UK and number 15 in the US. In February 2015, Bay received the Brit Awards “Critics’ Choice” award. At the 2016 Brit Awards he received the award for Best British Male Solo Artist. Bay also received three nominations at the 2016 Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song. In May 2018, he released his second studio album, ‘Electric Light’.

The new ‘Leap’ album has eleven tunes and the pick of the formats must surely be the pink vinyl LP version! Fans may even be fortunate enough to catch James after his Brighton concert performance, when we have been informed that there is a meet and greet session, which will be an ideal opportunity for the faithful to get their brand new purchases signed by the artist.

James stated on social media that “Releasing new music is always wonderful and always a bit terrifying too. This album has been a long time coming so I just cannot wait for you to finally have it. I hope you love it as much as I do. I can’t wait to sing these songs with you”.

Tickets for the tour dates can be purchased HERE and ticket options for his Brighton concert can be purchased from Resident HERE

