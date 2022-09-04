Premier League Match Day 6 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion face Leicester City at the Amex today (Sunday 4 September), with kick-off at 2pm.

Head coach Graham Potter has made a few changes since both the last home game and also the defeat at Fulham on Tuesday (30 August).

Encock Mwepu is down to start, with Danny Welbeck spearheading the attack.

New signing Billy Gilmore is on the bench – and Jamie Vardy is among the substitutes for Leicester.

Albion start the match in fourth place with 10 points from five matches while former champions Leicester are bottom of the table with just one point so far.