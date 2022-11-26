Shoppers urged to drop in for covid booster jab

Shoppers are being urged to drop in to one of several pop-up clinics for a coronavirus booster jab this weekend.

The new integrated care board NHS Sussex said: “The NHS in Sussex is going all out this weekend to help people get their covid-19 autumn booster alongside their Black Friday bargains.

“The Sussex covid-19 vaccine programmes is now well under way, with over 565,000 autumn boosters administered, and extra walk-in appointments will be available at vaccination centres across Sussex from Friday to Sunday.

“There will also be a range of pop-up clinics in local communities to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vital top-up jab ahead of winter.

“These include pop-ups in Hove Town Hall, Queens Square, in Crawley and Newhaven High Street so that busy shoppers can get protected in between bargain hunting. Details of all clinics are available on the NHS Sussex website.

“The protection from vaccines reduces over time so the booster is being offered to those at greatest risk from covid to increase their protection during the winter months when viruses spread most easily.

“This includes everyone aged 50 and over and those with conditions that put them at greater risk from covid, such as people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

“We are committed to make it as easy as possible for people to get their booster to top up their protection this winter. That’s why we’ve put on a load of extra walk-in sessions over the popular Black Friday weekend.

“It’s easy to forget the devastating consequences of covid now most people are back to a normal way of life but the virus is still with us and we need to do all we can to prevent another surge this winter and keep people protected.

“If you are eligible, please visit one of our clinics this weekend to bag your booster and help protect you and others this winter. Vaccination centres are also offering first and second vaccines so it’s never too late to get whichever dose you need.”

“If you aren’t sure about how to arrange a vaccination for yourself or your child, please contact the Sussex vaccination inquiries service sxicb.vaccineenquiries@nhs.net or call 0800 433 4545.

“Further information about the covid-19 autumn booster is available on the NHS Sussex website.”