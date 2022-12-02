Dehd to support Dry Cleaning at Brighton gig

Rising Chicago alt-rockers Dehd are set to return to the UK and Ireland next year for a live run supporting post-punk four-piece Dry Cleaning.

2022 has been the ultimate rollercoaster for the fast-ascending trio Dehd. After releasing their new album ‘Blue Skies’ to widespread critical acclaim, the band have amassed many millions of streams, played several sold-out shows and adorned major festival line-ups worldwide.

Now, the band have announced a return to the UK and Ireland for 2023, supporting Dry Cleaning as the main special guest across their extensive 13-date tour, which includes a date in Brighton at Chalk on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

Striking a chord with listeners thanks to their dynamic ear for melody and unfiltered songwriting, Dehd are a critically hailed, unashamedly idiosyncratic trio whose unique blend of weirdness, warmth and wit has sparked an adulatory fanbase across the world.

Dehd’s latest album ‘Blue Skies’ — their fourth full-length LP and first on Fat Possum — is loaded with the most compelling, compulsive and expansive songs of their career, and sees the band more wild and wonderful than ever before. The follow-up to 2020’s breakthrough record ‘Flower Of Devotion’, it offers another jolt of timely hope, only with twice the power.

With thirteen hits that take inspiration from their own experiences and tap into everything from love and sex, to living and dying, the album is available to stream in full HERE.

Having struck a chord with listeners across the US, UK, Ireland and beyond, the live run follows appearances at the likes of All Points East, End of the Road, CONNECT and Future Now festivals, and will see Dehd bring their towering small-but-mighty reputation to international audiences again next Spring. Full dates and details below.

DEHD UK & IRELAND LIVE DATES 2023:

FEBRUARY

14 DUBLIN IE Vicar Street

15 BELFAST Mandela Hall

17 GLASGOW Barrowlands

18 LEEDS Stylus

20 LIVERPOOL Invisible Wind Factory

21 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

22 SHEFFIELD The Foundry

24 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

25 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

26 BRISTOL O2 Academy

28 CARDIFF Tramshed

MARCH

01 BRIGHTON Chalk

03 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Purchase your Dry Cleaning with Dehd Brighton concert tickets for their Wednesday 1st March 2023 Chalk gig HERE or HERE. Thus Love will also be playing on the night, so that’s three bands for your money!

linktr.ee/dehdforever

drycleaningband.com

linktr.ee/Thuslovemusic