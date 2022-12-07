BREAKING NEWS

Police hunt man after assault in Brighton

Posted On 07 Dec 2022 at 1:12 am
By :
Comment: 0

Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a man wanted on suspicion of assault.

Jake Mannion

Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Jake Mannion?

“The 21-year-old is sought in relation to a GBH in Brighton on Saturday 27 August.

Spacewords Brighton

“Mannion is described as being skinny, around 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting serial 351 of 27/08.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08000 555111.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com