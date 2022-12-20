High-end homewares store to take over old Heals shop



A high-end US homewares store is set to open in the former Heals shop in Duke Street, Brighton.

Anthropologie has applied for planning permission for new signage at the city centre store, which was vacated by Heals in April.

The store, owned by the same group as Urban Outfitters, sells clothing, homewares, accessories and gifts.

This will be the chain’s 19th UK store.



The application says: “The proposals are small in scale and have been carefully considered to ensure that they do not adversely affect the conservation area in which it sits.

“The proposal allows for a Fascia sign consisting 296mm high individual mounted bronze finished letters, spelling the brands name using the brands typical typeface ensure that the proposals are appropriate for the building and the wider conservation area.

“The proposed blade sign is subordinate in scale to the host building, does not intrude into the outlook of nearby residents, is of a simple sympathetic design with suitable materials and therefore does not have an adverse impact on the listed building or the conservation area in which it sits.

“Furthermore, the blade sign will not impede on pedestrian or vehicular movements as it will be attached at high level to the existing fascia, approximately 4m above the pavement with the building sitting in a pedestrianized zone.”