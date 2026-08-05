A Labour councillor has resigned this morning, saying the council is not doing enough to safeguard gender confused children.
Councillor Milla Gauge says she has been repeatedly told by colleagues she must not pursue “urgent and credible” concerns raised with her about council and school policies in relation to children questioning their gender.
This was the case even after a blistering report into failings at a local GP practice, WellBN, were published in June.
She says the council – which has statutory duty to oversee and scrutinise local health services – would not make any statement about the report as it had “no case to answer”.
She also says she has been prevented from raising concerns brought to her about adult single-sex services – specifically survivors of sexual violence.
And she says she has asked repeatedly if the council will be adhering to the new Equality and Human Rights Commission’s updated Code of Practice, which comes into effect today – but has not received any assurance it will.
This will spark the eighth by-election since the last local elections, making Ms Gauge the eighth member elected as a Labour councillor to quit – and the third in her Queens Park ward.
Two more Labour councillors have left the party – Ty Galvin now sits as an independent and Bruno De Oliveira is now a member of the Greens.
Brighton and Hove News has asked the council and the Labour group to respond to her letter of resignation, which is posted in full below. The story will be updated if and when a response is received.
Milla Gauge’s statement
Today I have resigned as a councillor on Brighton and Hove City Council.
It has not been an easy decision. It comes after many months of reflection and many unsuccessful attempts to persuade the council to take what I believe are necessary steps to address residents’ reasonable concerns regarding safeguarding, lawful governance and democratic accountability.
Throughout my period in elected office, my career in the health service including my work on violence against women and girls, my time as a school governor, charity trustee for vulnerable adults, and as a magistrate, I have stood for fair treatment for all and a voice for the vulnerable. Safeguarding is at the non-negotiable core of these principles.
That conviction is also deeply personal. As a mother and stepmother to four daughters I care profoundly about the safety, rights and opportunities of women and girls. I also believe that every child experiencing distress deserves compassionate, evidence-based care from appropriately qualified practitioners acting within their professional competencies, and every family deserves confidence that their public bodies are willing to ask the difficult questions of others and of themselves.
Over the last two years, residents from Queen’s Park have come to me with increasingly urgent concerns which they said weren’t being heard and weren’t being answered.
Parents questioned the Council’s approach to gender-related issues affecting children and young people, the role of external organisations working in schools and the pathways through which some vulnerable children came to be referred for medical intervention.
Women who had experienced sexual violence spoke to me about their safety, dignity and difficulty accessing appropriate services.
They were not asking me to take sides in a culture war; they were asking me to ensure that their public bodies took their credible concerns seriously, sought and scrutinised evidence and discharged their safeguarding responsibilities fully.
As their councillor, I believed I had a duty to do exactly that.
The publication of NHS Sussex’s patient safety investigation into WellBN GP Practice reinforced those concerns. The investigation identified serious patient safety failures, including inappropriate prescribing for children and young people presenting with gender dysphoria.
The report and the similar concerns that parents raised with the council before and after its publication should have prompted open reflection from the council sooner about whether its own sex and gender-related policies, safeguarding between services and health scrutiny arrangements have been safe and sufficiently robust.
Over many months I have endeavoured to answer my residents’ concerns through the routes available to me. I have had private meetings, I have engaged with officers on the data, I have spoken at our Group meetings and I have attempted to ask questions at committee and council meetings.
Although my NHS job meant I couldn’t play a direct role in scrutinising health services, I have tried to improve our approach to reducing violence against women and girls in our licensing strategy, to raise the profile of women and girls’ safety needs in our City Plan, to strengthen whistleblowing for staff in my role on the Audit and Standards Committe, to inject renewed vigour into our use of Equality Impact Assessments through my role on the People Oversight and Scrutiny Committee and I have tried to hold Full Council to account for the accurate use of sex and gender data across all our services.
Most recently, in light of the WellBN report, I have asked leadership for a public review of the council’s scrutiny of gender-related health services and an urgent review of its guidance for schools, equivalent guidance recognising the rights and needs of girls and an independent review of council policies to ensure compliance with equality law.
Throughout I have only asked for what I regard as reasonable and proportionate steps that any public authority committed to safeguarding, lawful governance and democratic accountability should be undertaking proactively and openly.
When I followed up on safeguarding concerns raised publicly in my election hustings I was told they had not been echoed in private complaints so there was no case to answer. When I pushed for more robust licensing measures to protect women and girls, I was told that I should not communicate with officers or others on issues which weren’t solely restricted to Queen’s Park ward – despite being a member of the Licensing Committee at the time and both licensing and violence against women and girls being very much of concern to my residents.
Most recently I was told that the council would make no public statement about its scrutiny of health services in light of WellBN’s patient safety failures because, again, there was no case to answer. Even though the 78 children and young people in the scope of the report were found to have been potentially harmed by services which our council has a statutory duty to hold to account.
Today, the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s updated Code of Practice comes into effect, reflecting the Supreme Court’s 2025 ruling that clarified the correct interpretation of the Equality Act 2010. Public authorities not only have a fundamental duty to comply with the law on single sex spaces and services but an obligation to demonstrate to their residents urgently now how and when they intend to do so. Brighton and Hove City Council has not yet provided that assurance, either to me in private or, as I have asked for, publicly.
This resignation is not an attack on colleagues, officers or any community. It is about whether our council is prepared to engage with residents’ reasonable concerns, to openly ask difficult questions of itself and others, and to both comply with the law and be seen to do so.
The greatest privilege of being a councillor for a ward as rich in community spirit as Queen’s Park has been helping residents navigate difficult situations and standing alongside them when they needed someone prepared to challenge public bodies or powerful interests.
Ensuring everyone gets fair treatment and standing up for the vulnerable has guided my public service and professional life and it will continue to do so. Safeguarding is at the non-negotiable core of that responsibility and it is owed equally to gender-distressed children, to women and girls, and to every member of our community. I deeply regret that I cannot pursue that effectively in this administration and I am therefore resigning my post as councillor so I can continue my work through other means.
Good for her. I’m so disappointed in the Council and how blinkered they are.
Brighton and Hove City Council appears to be falling apart, and residents are paying the price.
It is failing to follow proper safeguarding procedures, failing to listen to parents and residents, failing to answer legitimate questions, and failing to protect the privacy, dignity and safety of women and girls, including female pupils in local schools.
Instead of dealing honestly with material reality and the law, the council has chosen to embed the false claims of gender ideology into its policies and institutions, despite the fact that most ordinary people do not accept that sex can be changed or that safeguarding should be subordinated to contested beliefs about gender identity.
This is not compassion. It is institutional failure. Women are 51% of the population, children deserve serious safeguarding, and residents deserve a council that listens, follows the rules and tells the truth. What is happening in Brighton and Hove is shocking.
What a wonderful woman. Clear sighted about the needs of women and girls as well as vulnerable children. What a sad situation that she feels she has to resign.
Jackie O’quiin, Leslie (due to “ill health” which didn’t stop him get himself a coshy job) and Tristan Burden also left the party
8th Labour Brighton & Hove Councillor resigns
This triggers the 8th by election since Labour took office in 2023. To put this in perspective, Conservatives, Greens & Independents have triggered 0 by elections.
Another £20-£25,000 of council funds will be wasted on another unplanned election. Why couldn’t the councillor wait till May?
Dying days of this Labour Council.
Roll on May 2027 when the whole council is up for re-election
So sorry you’ve stepped down, Milla, but I can quite understand why you felt you had to.
Thank you also for being so open about your reasons for doing so: the electors of Queens Park – and across the whole council area – need to know what’s going on.
The council’s record on safeguarding gender-confused children does appear to be absolutely appalling, and the official findings against WellBN should have been the reddest of flags. Not the kind of red flag that anyone should want flying here!
Looking forward to another Green win here! I know Greens in Brighton & Hove will always stand up for Trans rights
Labour seems to be getting very careless about its Councillors. As the eighth one to have resigned, that’s one fifth of their elected total in 2023. It does suggest that they are doing a Starmer in not listening to their elected members. Perhaps Labour should be reminded that when a Councillor gets elected their first duty is to the people and not to the Labour Party. Councillors are also individuals who possess values that govern their behaviour. Those values most probably influenced their political choices in the first place so it might be a good idea to consider them before dismissing a Councillor’s views.
Looks like it’s all going the khazi for Bella and her wokester chums! Wonder how she’ll pitch this on next social media love-in? The bad news is, it will probably let the Green idiots back in come next May, which will be a disaster for ‘our city’. What does Boring Benjy think?
One of the last Labour Councillors with a conscience has now left the building, seemingly after a great deal of bullying from colleagues without a conscience and with no regard for child safeguarding in the face of fashionable ideology, which has no place experimenting on children. I had high hopes for Alison Thomson, but she appears to have just buckled down to do their bidding after an earlier suspension for daring to take a stance on gender identity. A Queen’s Park by-election, it is then. Dear oh dear, how many Labour defectors is that now?