Brighton and Hove Albion are due to travel either to Transylvania or to the Arctic for their first Europa Conference League tie.

They will face the winner of the tie between the Romanian club CFR Cluj or the Norwegian side Tromso, with the first leg away on Thursday 20 August.

The return leg is a week later – and tickets went on sale today (Monday 3 August), with prices for adults starting at £18. The kick-off time is still to be decided.

Victory would earn Brighton a place in the league phase of the competition. The draw is due to take place on Friday 28 August.

Cluj, based in Cluj-Napoca, the unofficial capital of Transylvania, is the biggest club outside the Romanian capital city Bucharest.

They face Tromso, the northernmost top-flight football club in the world, over two legs. The city is 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle.

Cluj are due to host the first leg on Thursday (6 August), with the second leg scheduled for Thursday 13 August.

Three days after the first leg, Albion are due to host Aston Villa for their Premier League curtain-raiser at the Amex, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm on Sunday 23 August.

The Conference League is being televised on TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sport, this season.

The six matches in the league phase are scheduled to start on Thursday 15 October, with the others on Thursday 22 October, Thursday 5 November, Thursday 26 November, Thursday 10 December and Thursday 17 December.

The knockout phase is expected to start with play-offs over two on Thursday 18 February and Thursday 25 February.

The round of 16 follows on Thursday 11 March and Thursday 18 March. The quarter-finals are down for Thursday 8 April and Thursday 15 April.

The semi-finals are listed on Thursday 29 April and Thursday 6 May, with the final scheduled for Wednesday 2 June.