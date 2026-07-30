Some residents have complained that they are not sure whether they will be able to come and go from their homes during the Pride Street Party on Saturday (1 August).

The claim was made by Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats who called on Brighton and Hove City Council and Pride CiC to engage with residents and businesses around Kemp Town.

And the council issued a reminder that St James’s Street will be open to pedestrians on Saturday night but closed to vehicles.

The Lib Dems said that with various changes in place from last year, residents and businesses were not being kept updated and were furious that they were being told nothing with only a few days to go before the Pride weekend.

The party said: “Many residents have still not heard from Pride CiC regarding access to homes in and around the ticketed footprint.”

They added that many residents had told them that, despite emailing numerous times over the past few weeks, they were still none the wiser and had not had a response.

And despite Kemp Town Lib Dem activist Robert Brown calling for a Pride engagement meeting a few weeks ago, the council had failed to respond or schedule one in, the party said.

Mr Brown said: “Yet again it is disrespectful to residents and businesses as they are left with many questions still unanswered.”

Brighton and Hove Pride said: “Residents near the Pride Street Party have been sent letters about the event.

“Residents within the Pride Street Party footprint are entitled to free wristbands to the event to access their homes.

“We are arranging the distribution of wristbands to these residents as a priority.

“Residents in the southern side streets between St James’s Street and Marine Parade have access to their homes at any time, without needing to enter the event site, but are entitled to a discontinued wristband if they wish to attend the event.

“Security will be in position at the top of the road closures to do resident checks to ensure people aren’t causing issues for residents.”

Labour councillor David McGregor, the council’s cabinet member for economy, culture, heritage and tourism, said: “We can confirm that no resident of the side streets off St James’s Street will need to pay to access their homes over the Pride weekend.

“We are working very closely with Pride on managing access to the street party in Marine Parade.

“Visitors may be asked where they are headed to pick up anyone trying to access the event illegally and stop people gathering in residential streets and causing a nuisance.

“Following our consultation with residents in 2024, St James’s Street remains outside of the Pride area and will have no outside bars or music over the weekend.

“But venues will be open as usual and the street will be closed to vehicular traffic to ensure it’s a safe area for people to walk around.”