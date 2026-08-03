People are being asked to avoid Kemp Town this afternoon as fire crews are battle a blaze there.

Smoke from the fire in Chesham Street can be seen for miles along the seafront.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were asked at 12.30pm for details of the incident. At 1.20pm, it posted this statement on its website:

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.54am to reports of a fire at a six-storey residential property in Chesham Street, Brighton.

“The fire is currently affecting the fifth and sixth floors of the property. As of 1.00pm there are nine fire appliances in attendance including the Aerial Ladder Platform and support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. There are also five fire officers in attendance.

“Please avoid the area as there is a large amount of traffic build up in the area and local residents please keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

“Further updates to follow.”