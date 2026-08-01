Brighton and Hove Albion have sent Tommy Watson out on a season-long loan to Leicester City.

Albion said: “The 20-year-old joined us last summer from Sunderland and spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan with Millwall.”

Sporting director Mike Cave said: “Tommy has continued to make progress during his first year.

“We believe that this loan will give him the opportunity to do that, with a club that will be aiming to compete at the top of League One.

“We wish Tommy the best of luck for the season ahead and look forward to seeing his development.”

Albion added: “Watson signed for Albion after scoring the winning goal in the Black Cats’ Championship play-off final win in 2025, which secured their place back in the Premier League.

“He has made 10 appearances for Albion, including his Premier League debut, and played 12 times for Millwall last season.”